Yuvraj Singh’s omission is more to do with fitness than form, says Saba Karim

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Sunday announced the Indian squad that will feature in the limited overs series against Sri Lanka scheduled to begin from August 20. While Manish Pandey and KL Rahul made a comeback in this team, left-hander Yuvraj Singh was dropped. Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim while speaking to PTI insisted that Yuvraj’s omission was more to do with his fitness than his form.

“Yuvi is a fighter but I believe going into the 2019 World Cup, it is more to do with his fitness rather than just form. Look, there’s a difference between 20-over fitness and 50-over fitness,” Saba Karim said.

Saba Karim who was a national selector in the last panel said Manish Pandey is a great talent and he deserves to be given enough opportunities to prove his worth.

“It was our panel, who got Yuvraj back in 2015 for the Australia T20. At that point, we were looking only at the World T20 in India and Yuvraj’s experience. But now it’s different. I believe Manish (Pandey) is a great talent and should be given enough opportunities,” the former India stumper said.

Adding to this, he suggested that World Cup 2019 is just an year and half away and the core team needs to play a lot of cricket to get in the groove.

“We have little over one and half years to the World Cup. The core team needs to get 40 matches at least. And Manish has done extremely well as India A captain. And he is perhaps one of the best fielders in current Indian line-up,” Karim observed.

