Yuvraj Singh’s doppelganger steals the show in his 300th ODI for India, see pic

India’s semi-final match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy was one of the most memorable matches for all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as the left-hander became only the fifth Indian player to feature in 300 One-day International matches for the country.

Yuvraj, who made his ODI debut against Kenya in the ICC KnockOut 2000, joined the elite club consisting of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian skippers Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin. For Yuvraj, it wasn’t a memorable game on the field as the all-rounder didn’t bat, didn’t ball during India’s nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday. Off the field, however, there was plenty of Yuvraj interest. Not because of Yuvraj, but his lookalike.

Sporting a similar beard, wearing Indian jersey and reflectors, the lookalike certainly surprised Yuvraj too. The Indian all-rounder was clicked alongside the gentleman with strong resemblance to his looks. The picture was shared by BCCI on their official Twitter page and it went viral in no time.

After the convincing win, India now take on Pakistan in what is expected to be a high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at The Oval on Sunday. Both teams registered comprehensive wins in their respective semi-finals and are riding high on confidence. Pakistan are fresh from a thumping eight-wicket win over England in the first semi-final. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led unit outplayed the hosts, who were considered title contenders, at Cardiff on Wednesday. With the semis done and dusted, focus now shifts to the big final!

