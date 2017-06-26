Yuvraj Singh wore Champions Trophy jersey during second ODI against West Indies

Yuvraj Singh was seen donning Champions Trophy jersey when he came into bat after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal. Yuvraj Singh was seen donning Champions Trophy jersey when he came into bat after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal.

On Sunday team India became the only team to score 300 plus total for the 96th time, most by any team. In a rain-curtailed ODI, team India marched to a 105-run victory over an inexperienced West Indies side. In a match where Ajinkya Rahane’s anchored knock of 103 and then a three-wicket haul by debutant Kuldeep Yadav steered India to take 1-0 lead, veteran Yuvraj Singh became the centre of attraction when he came into bat wearing India’s Champions Trophy jersey.

The left-hander came into bat after all-rounder Hardik Pandya lost his wicket to Alzarri Joseph on the last ball of the 35th over. He could only manage to score 14 runs from 10 balls before he got an edge off Windies skipper Jason Holder and was caught behind by Shai Hope.

Runs not coming from his bat, Yuvraj is under scrutiny and is under pressure to perform and repay the selectors’ faith.

The 35-year old recently became the only fifth Indian player to cross the 300 mark in the format, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Yuvraj, who made his ODI debut against Kenya in 2000 Champions Trophy (then ICC KnockOut), was an integral part of India’s successful run in the just-concluded ICC tournament. The left-handed batsman scored 115 runs in four innings.

