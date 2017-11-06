Yuvraj Singh with Vidya Balan: the epic jodi will be on Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC grand finale

Vidya Balan (L), Yuvraj Singh and Amitabh Bachchan at the show. Vidya Balan (L), Yuvraj Singh and Amitabh Bachchan at the show.

Yuvraj Singh and Amitabh Bachchan together will make for an epic pair. The stylish batsman with one of the finest actors Bollywood has seen. This will be a reality when the two celebrities come together for the grand finale of the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ TV show.

Yuvraj confirmed this on his Instagram account by posting a photo with Bachchan from the sets of the show. The left-handed batsman has been out of the Indian team for quite some time now and is looking to make a comeback.

“What an absolute honor and pleasure it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary @amitabhbachchan . Thank You @balanvidya For all your support 🙏 Tune in tomorrow at 7:30 pm on Sony for the Grand Finale with a cause @youwecan #GrandFinale #KBC @sonytvofficial.” he wrote in his post.

Actress Vidya Balan was also with Yuvraj and Bachchan at the sets and the Indian cricketer thanked her for the help throughout the show. Both Yuvraj and Balan are seen playing the game in the photos posted by Yuvraj.

While Yuvraj has been out for long from the Test team, he made a comeback to the ODI and T20I teams. He was later dropped from the ODI team and eventually from the T20I team as well this year.

