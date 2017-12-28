Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘motivational’ quote on Twitter, gets trolled by Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh gave a perfect reply to Shoaib Akhtar’s Twitter post. Yuvraj Singh gave a perfect reply to Shoaib Akhtar’s Twitter post.

Indian left-arm batsman Yuvraj Singh, who was known for his six-hitting abilities, was regarded as a real threat for bowlers whenever he came out to bat on the field. The 2012 World Cup Man of the Tournament was considered to be solid against spin attack, but was equally effective against fast bowling. His six consecutive sixes in an over of England’s Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup is still regarded as one of the best innings of his career.

But, the 36-year old cricketer, who has struggled with fitness in recent months, and is currently away from cricketing duties, has now shown he is still a threat to fast bowlers off-the-field as well. The allrounder trolled former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter on a motivational post shared by the bowler.

In a tweet, Akhtar shared a photo of himself wearing welding helmet and gloves with a caption from “Dwavne (Dwayne) “The Rock” Johnson” and captioned it with “Only hard work can lead you to your dreams.” Yuvraj Singh ignored the spelling error but commented on Akhtar’s attire. In his response, “Oh ta theek hai payan tusi welding karan kithe chale ho (Everything is all right, but where are you going to do welding)”.

Oh ta theek hai payan tusi welding karan kithe chale ho 😜 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 27 December 2017

Yuvraj Singh last featured for India in an ODI in June this year against West Indies. The cricketer was not included in the upcoming Indian squad for Test and ODI series against South Africa which is scheduled to kickoff from January 5. With the 2019 World Cup coming up, Yuvraj would be keen to make a comeback in the team to make a contention for selection in the ICC tournament.

