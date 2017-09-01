Yuvraj Singh thanks Narendra Modi for encouraging letter

Yuvraj Singh hasn’t been picked for India’s limited overs series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh hasn’t been picked for India’s limited overs series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Yuvraj Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouraging letter which praised the cricketer and his work towards the society through his foundation. The initiative called ‘Youwecan Foundation’ aims to help cancer patients by spreading awareness about the disease and to rid the stigma associated with it. The foundation was launched by the cricketer in July 2012.

In the letter, Modi wrote, “Dear Yuvraj, It is with great joy that I received your letter. I am delighted to know about your deep passion towards social service and the rich community service you are involved in through your foundation.”

“As a noted cricketer and someone who has successfully fought cancer, several Indians derive immense inspiration from you.”

“May you continue to serve society with same zeal and enthusiasm.” The letter is dated July 31, 2017.

It can be recalled here that Yuvraj had visited Modi in November, 2016 to invite him for his wedding with model-actress Hazel Keech scheduled for December. He had then accompanied his mother Shabnam to meet with the Prime Minister.

“He (Modi) was very happy for my son (Yuvraj) and asked him about his health and how he was doing now. He expressed his concern when Yuvi was not well and shared how he used to send messages to him through social media,” said Shabnam at the time.

It's an absolute honor for all of us here at @YOUWECAN to receive such an encouraging letter from Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/G8SIHjHFsI — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 1, 2017

The left-handed batsman failed to find a place for himself in the Indian team that is currently leading the ODI series 4-0 against Sri Lanka. The visitors thumped Lanka by 168 runs to win the fourth ODI on Thursday in Colombo.

