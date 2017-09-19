Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for six sixes ten years back; relive with video

Yuvraj Singh became the first player to hit six sixes in T20Is. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Singh became the first player to hit six sixes in T20Is. (Source: Reuters)

Yuvraj Singh has made various contributions to Indian cricket over the 18 years of his international career since he made his debut back in 1999. But one unforgettable moment of Yuvraj’s career will always be the T20I match between India and England during the first T20 World Cup in 2007 where he hit six sixes off Stuart Broad in a single over at Kingsmead on September 19, exactly ten years back.

Yuvraj smashed six sixes in the 19th over of the first innings. After his 36 runs off six balls, he also made a record of scoring the fastest half-century in T20I, facing just 12 balls to reach his fifty. In T20Is, it was the first time that a player had hit six sixes and fourth instance in the history of the game.

In India’s group game in T20 World Cup and batting first, India started off aggressively as both the openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, who scored 68 and 58 respectively, provided a solid platform with their 136-run opening partnership in 14 overs.

India were looking for a big finish after a strong platform provided by the openers. Captain MS Dhoni and Yuvraj decided to go big against the England bowling attack in the last few overs.

Yuvraj began his show against Stuart Broad with a huge six over midwicket. The next ball was followed with a flick over square-leg, clearing the boundary. Broad looked clueless as he pitched the third ball on the off-side but Yuvraj smashed it for another six, making it three in a row. Broad’s fourth delivery was a waist-high full-toss, which was again cleared by Yuvraj for a fourth consecutive six.

Broad tried his best to change the direction, line, and length by bowling from over the wicket, but the result remained the same as the last two deliveries also went for two sixes, making it six sixes in an over.

