Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina to be part of DY Patil T20 tournament

Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, out of the Indian ODI team, are among some leading cricketers who would play in the 13th D Y Patil T20 tournament to be held at the D Y Patil Sports Academy in Nerul from January 4 to 15, 2017.

The tournament, carrying a prize fund of Rs 15 lakh, would feature 16 teams with 31 matches being staged in all, including seven knockout games, a media release said.

The participating teams are: Reliance One, Tata Sports Club, Canara Bank, BPCL, CAG, Air India, Indian Oil, DY Patil A, DY Patil B, State Bank of Travancore, ONGC, Mumbai Customs, RBI, Western Railways and Jain Irrigation, the release added.