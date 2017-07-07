Yuvraj Singh shares special message for MS Dhoni on 36th birthday

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni hold the record for second highest sixth wicket partnership (158). (Source: File) Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni hold the record for second highest sixth wicket partnership (158). (Source: File)

As Ms Dhoni complete one more year of his life and turns 36 on Friday, teammate Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and posted a photo of him with the former skipper. The left-handed batsman wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @mahi7781 have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you 🤣🎂 🚁#happybirthday #cakesmash .”

With the Indian cricket team for the five-match and one-off T20I series against West Indies in Carribean, Yuvraj and Dhoni are the two players to have played the most number of matches. With 154 runs, Dhoni finished the ODI series as the fifth highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, Yuvraj could only manage to score 57 runs in three innings.

The duo of Dhoni and Yuvraj has been one of the best and consistent pair of India’s middle order. Together they have played key roles in India’s triumph at 2007 World T20, winning the 2011 World Cup while in several other series.

While Dhoni was praised for his unbeaten 87 in the third ODI, the same was being criticised for his slowest fifty in the fourth one-dayer in Antigua. The right-handed batsman has been under scrutiny for his performance with the bat. However, he continues to play an important role behind the wickets.

Yuvraj and Dhoni hold the record for second highest sixth wicket partnership (158), two runs behind of Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny. They also share a 256-run fourth wicket partnership, which they scored against England in 2017. In total, they have scored 3105 ODI runs.

Known for his helicopter shot, Dhoni has finished off the things for India several times. One of his best finish was India’s win over Sri Lanka at Wankhede during the final of 50-overs World Cup in 2011.

