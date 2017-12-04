I see myself playing cricket till 2019, will take a call after that: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is not fretting over his failure to keep his place in the side. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza) Yuvraj Singh is not fretting over his failure to keep his place in the side. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Veteran Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh is not fretting over his failure to keep his place in the side and said that he has no intention of hanging up his boots till 2019 World Cup. Admitting that he is pushing himself harder than ever before the southpaw maintained that his career decisions will be solely decided by him. Yuvraj Singh played his last ODI in June 2017 while his last appearance in T20 was in February this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event Yuvraj said, “I would like to tell that I am failing. I still fail. I failed the last three fitness tests but yesterday I passed my fitness test. After 17 years I am still failing.” “I am not afraid of failure. I have gone through ups and downs. I have seen defeat and that’s what’s the pillar of success,” he added.

“To be a successful man, to be a successful person in your life, you need failure and you’ve got to be defeated. That will make you a stronger person and it will take you to the next level,” he further added.

Revealing that he hasn’t stopped believing in himself, the 36-year-old said, “I am still playing. I don’t know what format I am going to play. But I am pushing every day as hard as I used to, may be harder than before because I am getting older. And I see myself playing cricket till 2019 and obviously take a call after that.”

“So I still believe in myself. As I said I don’t know how many people believe in me but I do believe in myself,” Yuvraj concluded by saying.

