Yuvraj Singh scores duck as Assam beat Punjab by 3 wickets

Veteran Yuvraj Singh looked completely out of sorts as he failed to trouble the scorers with minnows Assam beating Punjab by 3 wickets in a group A League encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Batting first, Punjab managed 243 in 49.4 overs — a score which was 20 runs below par according to skipper Harbhajan Singh.

Assam scored the runs in 48.4 overs outstation recruits KB Arun Karthik (63) and Amit Verma (65)

Young U-19 player Shubhman Gill scored 121 off 129 balls and added 141 runs for the fourth wicket with India discard Gurkeerat Singh Mann (58) after Manan Vohra (1), Mandeep Singh (4) and Yuvraj (0) were back in the pavilion. Subhman hit 11 boundaries and a six off 129 balls.

Punjab were 19 for 3 inside 6 overs with medium pacer Arup Das (3/27) doing the damage.

During the end overs, burly seamer Pritam Laru Das (3/59) also got a few wickets.

When Assam batted, Harbhajan Singh (2/42 in 10 overs) was the only bowler who tried keeping things under control but Arun Karthik and Verma added 92 runs for the fourth wicket, which turned out to be crucial. Verma anchored the chase hitting two fours and two sixes off 91 balls. He was finally out when scores were level.

Summarised Scores

Group A

At Kotla: Punjab 243 on 49.4 overs (Shubhman Gill 121, Yuvraj Singh 0, Arup Das 3/27)

Assam 247/7 (Amit Verma 65, KB Arun Karthik 63, Harbhajan Singh 2/42 in 10 overs). Assam won by 3 wickets.

At Karnail Singh: Vidarbha 251 in 45 overs (Apoorv Wankhede 62, Faiz Fazal 58, Akshay Karnewar 54, Hardik Pandya 0/73 in 9 overs, Irfan Pathan 1/31 in 8 overs)

Baroda 229 in 42.4 overs (Aditya Waghmode 79, Krunal Pandya 43, Hardik Pandya 2, Irfan Pathan 0). Vidarbha won by 22 runs.

At Palam: Railways 252/7 (Arindam Ghosh 76, Pratham Singh 51, Joginder Sharma 1/25) Haryana 181 in 38 overs (Rahul Dagar 57, Hitesh Kadam 4/38). Railways won by 71 runs