Yuvraj Singh rewinds the clock in picture with Ashish Nehra

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock by a significant time when he shared a picture of himself with India pacer Ashish Nehra on Instagram. The picture clearly from their days as youngsters in the Indian team set up has Yuvraj sporting an almost afro-cut while Nehra has his usual carefree look that is synonymous with how he conducts himself. The caption for the picture reads, “Serious throwback ! Mr nehra that is my jacket 😄love the hairdo 👨🏻@mightywillow”.

Yuvi is currently involved in the ICC Champions Trophy with the Indian team and played a pivotal role in the team’s winning start in the tournament. His rapidfire knock of 53 from 32 balls upped the ante by the defending champions over Pakistan and it also gave the team the confidence booster it needed to go on the attack – as skipper Virat Kohli admitted. “The way Yuvi batted, it was the game-changing innings, to be honest. That gave all of us the confidence to start striking the ball well,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Kohli didn’t hold back in his praises for Yuvraj who came into the team despite not having played an ODI in England since 2007 and missing the two warm-up games prior to the tournament. “The way he batted was the way only he can strike the ball. Hitting low full-tosses for fours and sixes, and even digging out yorkers for fours, was outstanding,” said Kohli.

Meanwhile, Nehra is not in the squad with the left-arm pacer preferring to keep his focus on the shortest format of the game – T20s. The speedster known for his accuracy with the ball had last played for India in the third and final T20 against England.

