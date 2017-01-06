Yuvraj Singh rewarded for domestic run, returns to India ODI, T20I squads

Yuvraj Singh returns to ODI squad after three years. (Source: File) Yuvraj Singh returns to ODI squad after three years. (Source: File)

Yuvraj Singh has been rewarded for a stellar domestic season as the swashbuckling all-rounder makes a return to both ODI and T20I squads for the three T20Is and ODIs against England. The series starts on January 15 and will be preceded by two warm-up fixtures.

In the five matches he played this season, Yuvraj accumulated 672 runs, including two hundreds and two fifties. The left-hander scored these runs at a healthy average of 84.00 and scored a best of 260. Before he went on a break for his wedding, Yuvraj knocked the doors hard and he has been rewarded for a brilliant run with the bat.

The chairman of senior selection panel was pleased with the way Yuvraj played in the domestic games for Punjab and the former India stumper said the left-hander’s hunger to play long innings impressed him the most.

“We should appreciate how Yuvraj has played in domestic circuit. He did extremely well. One of his hundreds came in Lahli, so we were happy with the way he played,” said chief selector MSK Prasad.

Yuvraj last played an ODI for India way back in 2013 while his last game in the shortest format came in the ICC World T20 last year. The southpaw’s inclusion gives the Indian middle-order a lot of solidity and his overs will definitely come handy for new skipper Virat Kohli.

To give him enough match-time, the selectors have also included him in the squad for the first warm-up game before the first ODI.

ODI Team: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

T20I team: Virat KOhli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

