Yuvraj Singh ready for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 challenge

Yuvraj Singh missed the 2009 and 2013 Champions Trophy. (Source: Express Photo) Yuvraj Singh missed the 2009 and 2013 Champions Trophy. (Source: Express Photo)

One of the most destructive batsmen in Indian batting line-up, Yuvraj Singh is all geared up for the Champions Trophy in England and hopes that he’ll be able to give his best for the side, helping India to defend their title. The eight-nation ICC Tournament will begin from June 1, 2017.

“I am delighted to be returning to the India side for the 50-over ICC tournament and look forward to making a meaningful contribution as the side aims to defend its title,” Yuvraj was quoted saying in an ICC statement.

“Like any other ICC tournament, it will be a challenging event with each team arriving there believing it can lift the silverware on 18 June at The Oval.” Yuvraj Singh is featuring in the Champions Trophy after 11 years and he said it it would be easier said than done against top-ranked cricketing sides.

Seventeen years back, Yuvraj made his debut in one-day cricket. He featured in ICC Knock-out tournament in Kenya in the year 2000. He continued to play all the major ICC tournaments until 2006, he missed the 2009 and the previous 2013 Champions Trophy edition.

“We are in a tough group, but at the same time, we are a form side following a highly successful domestic season. We will target to carry forward the winning momentum into the ICC Champions Trophy so that we can become the second side after Australia to win back to back titles,” said Yuvraj.

India have a tough task ahead of the tournament with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka in their group. But taking the venue part as an advantage, Yuvraj said with countless NRIs in the UK, we always get a homely feeling while playing there.

“The United Kingdom is an excellent location to host the ICC Champions Trophy. We have always felt at home away from home due to the overwhelming support we always receive there,” he said.

From the previous 2013 Champions Trophy squad, India have retained eight players, the change being Virat Kohli as the captain instead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni still remains the main player in the side, the other six players include Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav. This will be Kohli’s first major ICC tournament as captain.

In the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy against England, Jadeja clinched man-of-the-match award as he grabbed two crucial wickets in a crunch situation and also showed his performance with the bat scoring 33 not out.

Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 363 runs in five matches, including two centuries and a half-century and was adjudged as man-of-the-series. Dhoni will be making his fourth appearance in the Champions Trophy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd