Yuvraj Singh celebrates 3 million followers on Instagram in style, watch video

Yuvraj Singh has reached 3 Million followers on Instagram. Yuvraj Singh has reached 3 Million followers on Instagram.

Yuvraj Singh has been known for his fascinating batting and the amount of runs he has scored for Indian team. Moreover, Yuvraj’s popularity and his fan following isn’t a matter of debate and there is one more evidence for the same. The left-handed batsman’s Instagram handle reached 3 Million followers.

Yuvraj on his Instagram account uploaded a video, captioned, “3 Million followers it is 👊💪Thank You guys for all the love as always #togetherwecan #livedareinspire #doitagain #thankyou #3million 🙏🏻🤘.”

He is currently a part of the Indian side that is playing in ICC Champions Trophy under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. India have gone in the tournament as defending champions after they won the 2013 edition after defeating England in final by 5 runs under MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj Singh made his debut for India in 2000 Champions Trophy against hosts Kenya but didn’t get a chance to bat in that match. He then scored 84 runs in his second ODI match against Australia. India in that edition ended as the runners-up after losing the final to New Zealand.

The Men in Blue’s schedule includes two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh while they begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 4 and will later play Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group stage matches.

Yuvraj missed the first warm-up match due to viral fever. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team confirmed that the 35-year old is down with viral fever and is making steady progress.

“There are no major health concerns and Yuvraj is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team,” BCCI official said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd