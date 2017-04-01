Yuvraj Singh plays a prank on Shikhar Dhawan on April Fool’s Day

Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan share a fun moment on Monday. (Source: Facebook) Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan share a fun moment on Monday. (Source: Facebook)

Its April Fools day again and like every year cricketers have been doing their best to get one over on their teammates. This time Indian cricketers and teammates in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan had a fun time on April Fool’s Day.

On a video posted on instagram Yuvraj Singh is seen saying, “I have told him that his wife has called and its an emergency.”

Hearing this Dhawan can be seen running in panic to get across to his phone to attend the call. It is then that Yuvraj comes out and reveals that it was an April Fools joke.

Dhawan took it in his stride and said, ” April Fool banaya”

“It was a good strategy by Yuvi and I ran out of the pool and searching my bag to call my wife.”, Dhawan added.

It is a good thing that the cricketers are enjoying their time out as they gear up for a hectic season of IPL which begins from April 5.

In the first match of the IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad are set take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The RCB side are in a spot of bother after three of their high profile players are facing injury concerns.

Indian opener and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman KL Rahul will reportedly miss IPL 2017 with a shoulder injury. Rahul was injured during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as per reports he will soon be travelling to London to undergo surgery.

Rahul had earlier given hints about his injury and how the injury was stopping him from playing extravagant strokes.

After skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the second Indian batsman from RCB who has got injured.

