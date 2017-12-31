Yuvraj Singh parties with Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar ahead of New Year, see photo

Yuvraj Singh poses with Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar for a click. (Source: Instagram) Yuvraj Singh poses with Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar for a click. (Source: Instagram)

It is that time of the year when everyone is busy celebrating with Christmas just ending and New Year about to set in. Even popular cricketers, both former and current, are in celebratory mode as can be seen from the picture posted by out-of-favour India batsman Yuvraj Singh with Sachin Tendulkar and former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar.

While Yuvraj donned a red party hat, it is Tendulkar’s glittering silver hat that grabbed all the attention. Yuvi, who looked in a jovial mood, wrote in his Instagram post, “Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun ☝🏼#monster Agarkar 👹.”

The trio were earlier seen together at cricket captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception held at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. Yuvraj even posted a picture with the newlywed couple that said, “Wishing both of you a partnership of lifetime! Lots of love 💖 🤗 cheeku and Rosie phabie 👩‍❤️‍👩 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”

Yuvraj, Tendulkar and Agarkar have represented India together on a number of occasions. The last time the three players played together for India was against England at the Oval back in 2007. Batting first, England had put on 316/6 after Owais Shah struck a century. Agarkar picked up a wicket in that match while Tendulkar scored 94 as India eventually won that match by 2 wickets. Yuvraj failed to impress with the bat as he only managed 18 during India’s chase.

Earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh cleared the Yo-Yo fitness test and insisted that he won’t give up on his cricketing career till 2019. “I am still playing. I don’t know what format I am going to play. But I am pushing everyday as hard as I used to, may be harder than before because I am getting older. And I see myself playing cricket till 2019 and obviously take a call after that,” Yuvraj said during an interactive session organised by UNICEF.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd