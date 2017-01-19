Hope to maintain consistency: Man of the Match Yuvraj Singh after India’s win

Cuttack: Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh celebrates his century during 2nd ODI Match against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra (PTI1_19_2017_000120B) Cuttack: Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh celebrates his century during 2nd ODI Match against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra (PTI1_19_2017_000120B)

Excited after guiding India to a thrilling win against England with his brilliant century, Yuvraj Singh said he hopes to maintain the consistency. He was also thankful to his skipper Virat Kohli for showing trust in him. “Virat has showed a lot of trust in me and that was important for me. I scored a century after a long time; I am happy that it happened today; hope to continue to maintain consistency,” said Yuvraj in the post match press conference.

The southpaw slammed a brilliant 150 off 127 deliveries and forged 256-run partnership with MS Dhoni, who also scored a solid ton, to put their team in a position of strength from a precarious one. India were struggling at 25/3 when Dhoni had joined Yuvraj. He hit 21 boundaries and three sixes during his swashbuckling knock.

The duo powered India to a massive 381, highest against England on home soil. The bowlers then held their nerve to pull off a sensational victory despite some special knocks from Eoin Morgan and Moeen ali that had kept England in hunt in the death overs.

