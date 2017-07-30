Yuvraj Singh mocks KL Rahul’s pout alongside Virat Kohli

KL Rahul missed out the first Test due to viral fever. (Source: Twitter) KL Rahul missed out the first Test due to viral fever. (Source: Twitter)

Indian opener KL Rahul might have missed the first Test after being ruled out due to viral fever but the right-handed batsman is celebrating the team’s win in the most perfect manner that he can. He and other team members have been posting pictures on social media handles from their “chill time” in Sri Lanka after this terrific win in first encounter. Recently, Rahul in a picture with Virat on his Twitter handle wrote, “When skipper says #selfie you pout and ✌. #chillday by the beach 🏊‍♂️🤽‍♂️ #galle @imVkohli.”

On this, India batsman Yuvraj Singh made a hilarious comment as he wrote, “Basically what you saying when skipper say selfie u have no choice but to pose 🤣🤣🤣 agreed have to do what captain says 🤔😏” KL Rahul didn’t really have much to say and he simply replied, “Hahah yes paaji absolutely . Actually anybody says selfie I’m ready with ✌”

Basically what you saying when skipper say selfie u have no choice but to pose 🤣🤣🤣 agreed have to do what captain says 🤔😏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 30 July 2017

Hahah yes paaji absolutely . Actually anybody says selfie I’m ready with ✌ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 30 July 2017

Opener Rahul has joined the Indian team back after missing out the first Test. Earlier, on Saturday India thumped Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle to win the first match of the three-match Test series to take 1-0 lead. Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara’s fascinating individual hundreds helped visitors post a mammoth 600 in first innings while the bowlers bundled the hosts out for 291 to take a huge lead of 309 runs.

Kohli though didn’t enforce the follow on and decided to bat again. The skipper during the process went on to score his 17th Test ton as India piled up a target of 550 runs for Sri Lanka. Virat’s troops eventually clinched victory in this game.

