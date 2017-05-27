Yuvraj Singh misses India’s net sessions, here’s why

Yuvraj Singh was missing from the rest of the team because of illness. (Source: REUTERS) Yuvraj Singh was missing from the rest of the team because of illness. (Source: REUTERS)

The Indian cricket team began their net sessions for the ICC Champions Trophy in London on Friday. The BCCI had posted images on their social media handles showing players such as MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and captain Virat Kohli getting ready for their turn in the nets.

The team sweated it out in the nets at Lord’s cricket ground before heading to their hotel rooms. Yuvraj Singh, though, was conspicuous in his absence. The southpaw has been described by Kohli as one of the most important elements in India’s middle order and so, it was quite a surprise that he was not with the team for their first net session since arriving at England.

It has since emerged that Yuvraj was missing from the rest of the team because of illness. According to a report on the Mumbai Mirror, the Indian team management is expecting Yuvraj to recover in a day’s time. It is hence as of now unclear whether he will be part of the Indian squad that will take on New Zealand on Sunday. It is the first of the two warm-up matches India play before the start of the tournament.

India’s first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be on June 4 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Virat Kohli had said that while the atmosphere is always different when the two teams meet, the Indian team will be preparing for it as they would for any other match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd