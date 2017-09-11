Yuvraj Singh is like phoenix, loves rising from the ashes: Saba Karim

Yuvraj Singh last played for India in Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh last played for India in Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

Yuvraj Singh is like a phoenix who has showed again and again that he can make a comeback and prove his critics wrong, according to former India selector Saba Karim. He added that selectors can discount the left-handed batsman on their own peril.

“Discount Yuvraj at your own peril. He is like a phoenix who has time and again shown that he loves rising from the ashes and proving critics wrong. From past experience, I would think it is too early to say that the writing is on the wall. Yes, he has a few issues he needs to work on, but then, he is a champion performer and has time and again proved that,” Karim was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

The 35-year-old was not picked for the upcoming limited-overs cricket series against Australia and he has been out of the team for more than two months now. But, Karim says that selectors in the past had thought that Yuvraj’s career was over long ago which was a mistake.

“In fact, to be honest, we during our time as national selectors did for a short span think that it would be very difficult for Yuvraj to make it back to the national team. But I am equally happy to say that he proved us wrong and showed exemplary work ethics to make a return to the national team,” he revealed.

Karim is well aware of the difficulties that can come Yuvraj’s way while making yet another comeback and he has to work on his fitness. But, Karim added that Yuvraj must not think about the current crop of players.

“Yes, Yuvi need to go back to the drawing board and plan accordingly. He does need to work on his fitness and play domestic games to keep reminding the selectors that he is keen to make it back to the national team. The road is definitely not easy and trust me, nobody knows that better than the man himself,” he said.

“I do not think he will be looking much into how the current group is doing. It doesn’t help to think much about those already out there. I am sure Yuvraj would be more interested in working on his game and waiting for the opportune moment when he gets his turn and would wish to make the most of it.”

“You cannot say A fits the bill or B fits the bill on a permanent basis. It all changes from situation to situation and you never know when the team management feels that the experience of someone like Yuvraj would suit the bill perfectly. Surely too early to say that the writing is on the wall.”

