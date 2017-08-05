Yuvraj Singh recalls moment when he ‘beat’ Usain Bolt

Yuvraj Singh ‘pipped’ Usain Bolt in a charity race in 2014. (File) Yuvraj Singh ‘pipped’ Usain Bolt in a charity race in 2014. (File)

Yuvraj Singh has recalled the moment when he beat the ‘World’s fastest man’ Usain Bolt in a race in Bengaluru a few years ago. The tribute, posted on Instagram, by ‘Yuvi’ has come with the weekend to be the last time Bolt takes the track as an individual at the World Athletics Championship in London. The Jamaican sprinter will call time on his career at the end of the IAAF World Athletics Championship. His marquee race, undoubtedly, would be his gold medal defence on Saturday night (2.15 AM IST).

Yuvraj isn’t the only one from the cricket fraternity to congratulate Bolt and wish him luck ahead of the big race. India captain Virat Kohli, too, had words of support for the Jamaican. “Hey, Usain! I know it’s your last race we are going to miss you a lot on the track. From me and everyone in the Puma family, we wish you all the very best for this one and all your future endeavours. If you ever wanna play cricket you know where to find me,” said Kohli in the video.

In the video posted by Yuvraj on Instagram, he shared the moment where Yuvraj ran past Bolt in a jovial race. In the caption he wrote, “Looks like I’m the only man on this planet to beat u ever 🤣 @usainbolt your legacy will forever be unmatched. Go well legend cause you’re #fastestforever #livedareinspire 👊🏽” .

The event in question took place in 2014 for a sports manufacturing brand where Usain Bolt’s team beat Yuvraj’s side in a four over per side match. In return, Yuvraj ‘pipped’ the fastest man in the exhibition race. In the cricket match, Bolt scored 45 runs from 19 balls as his team chased down 59 runs. Bolt thumped five sixes with three of them coming against Yuvraj.

