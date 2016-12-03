Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech first dance after Goa wedding, see video

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech at the cake cutting ceremony. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech at the cake cutting ceremony.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech wedding had its fair share of stars and cricketers in attendance. After the wedding rituals, the stars and celebrities were seen dancing together. While there were likes of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the floor but the newly wedded couple stole the limelight on Friday.

After the ceremonies were over, both Yuvraj and Hazel performed a dance with everyone in attendance. The couple is dancing while others are seen cheering for the them. This was after the marriage was completed according to Hindu rituals in Goa.

Earlier on November 30, Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot according to Sikh traditions. While videos of dance moves of Yuvraj and other cricketers were doing the rounds on social media, Yuvraj and Hazel were not seen dancing together.

But on Friday, they both stunned the guests gathered in Goa with the dance. This was their first dance together after marriage.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech also had the cake-cutting ceremony. A lot of guests can be seen in the video alongwith India cricketer Rohit Sharma and his Ritika Sajdeh.

The last week has been a busy one for the Yuvraj and Hazel their families and it seems the ceremonies will continue for some more time.

A grand reception in planned in New Delhi on December 7 and a lot of Bollywood stars and politicians are expected to reach the hotel for the function.

The current cricketers might not be seen at the reception as the Indian cricket team will play the fourth and penultimate Test against England in Mumbai from December 8.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd