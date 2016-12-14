Yuvraj hasn’t ever given me a ‘kurta’ and has given several cars in the ‘dera’: Yograj Singh

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj was also not pleased with Hazel Keech’s name change. (Source: file) Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj was also not pleased with Hazel Keech’s name change. (Source: file)

While Yuvraj Singh’s wedding with Hazel Keech was well documented, so was news of his father Yograj Singh not attending it. Yograj said that he won’t be attending the wedding if it was “solemnised at any guru or dera sect or involves any religious guru.” “It’s destiny, I will not go. I only believe in God and not religious gurus,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Yograj has berated his son even more now. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, he slammed Hazel Keech’s name change to Gurbasant Jaur. The name change was apparently done in accordance to the advice they received from the guru who conducted the marriage. “I am surprised to see that literate people are running after these saints who look after deras. I should not speak of others, as my own family is involved in it. I taught Yuvraj how to play cricket for 16 years. He hasn’t ever given me a kurta and he has given several cars in the dera.”

“I want to ask whether the baba has taught him how to play cricket? Did he cure his cancer? Yuvraj says he has been able to get back to playing because of his blessings,” concluded Yograj. Yuvraj and Hazel’s wedding was first conducted in a Gurudwara at Chandigarh, which was followed by a Hindu wedding in Goa. It was attended by the members of the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli attended both the Chandigarh and Goa legs of the wedding.

