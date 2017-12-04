Yuvraj Singh has fitness issues, says Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad

Yuvraj Singh last played for India in June earlier this year. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Singh last played for India in June earlier this year. (Source: Reuters)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squads for T20I series against Sri Lanka and Test series vs South Africa. Rohit Sharma would lead the T20I side in the absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested for the limited overs fixture against Sri Lanka.

Left-hander Yuvraj Singh was ommitted from the squads and talking about the 35-year-old, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad insisted that Yuvraj hasn’t played competetive cricket much.

“Yuvraj Singh has fitness issues. He has not played a lot of competitive cricket lately,” Prasad said in the press conference after the announcement of the squads.

Earlier, in the day, said that he has no intention of hanging up his boots till 2019 World Cup. Speaking on the sidelines of an event Yuvraj said, “I would like to tell that I am failing. I still fail. I failed the last three fitness tests but yesterday I passed my fitness test. After 17 years I am still failing.” “I am not afraid of failure. I have gone through ups and downs. I have seen defeat and that’s what’s the pillar of success,” he added.

“To be a successful man, to be a successful person in your life, you need failure and you’ve got to be defeated. That will make you a stronger person and it will take you to the next level,” he further added.

Revealing that he hasn’t stopped believing in himself, the 36-year-old said, “I am still playing. I don’t know what format I am going to play. But I am pushing every day as hard as I used to, may be harder than before because I am getting older. And I see myself playing cricket till 2019 and obviously take a call after that.”

“So I still believe in myself. As I said I don’t know how many people believe in me but I do believe in myself,” Yuvraj concluded by saying.

