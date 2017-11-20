Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah sweat it out in gym together; see pic

Yuvraj Singh posted a photo from gym session along with other players of Indian cricket team. (Source: Instagram) Yuvraj Singh posted a photo from gym session along with other players of Indian cricket team. (Source: Instagram)

Fitness has become an integral part in Indian cricket. Each and every player is presently focusing on his fitness regime especially after the Yo-Yo test has become one of the most important criteria to get picked in the Indian side. Recently, out of favour, Indian player Yuvraj Singh shared a picture on his Instagram account from one his work out sessions with Team Indian members. The picture read, “Get up get up and #doitagain 👊🏽😜👹✌️🏃 @jaspritb1 @hardikpandya93 @yuzi_chahal23 @kedarjadhavofficial @dk00019 @akshar.patel”

Along with Yuvraj, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal are also seen posing for the click. Hardik Pandya had earlier asked to be rested having played non-stop cricket in the recent past from IPL to ODIs and then making his Test debut in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

“To be honest, I asked for it. My body wasn’t up for it, I have some niggles because of the amount of cricket that I have played. I want to play cricket when I am totally up for it, when I can give my 100 per cent. I am lucky that I have got this break. I will train in the gym during this break and improve my fitness. I won’t lie, I am really excited for the South Africa series. I would like to use this break to improve my fitness for the series. I have played 30 ODIs, 25 T20s and 3 Tests in last one year. If they are saying I have played less cricket then I want to tell them ‘I am sorry.’ As an all-rounder it’s even more difficult,” he said in an interview to CNN-News 18.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah played a vital role in India’s dominating run in limited overs cricket while Chahal too impressed the pundits with leg-spin bowling. Yuvraj Singh on the other side last played for India in an ODI against West Indies earlier this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd