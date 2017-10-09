I don’t like players who bunk Ranji Trophy, says Bishan Singh Bedi

Yuvraj Singh did not play for Punjab in their first Ranji Trophy against Himachal Pradesh. (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh did not play for Punjab in their first Ranji Trophy against Himachal Pradesh. (Source: AP)

Ranji Trophy in 2017 has got off to a remarkable start. Current India cricketers like R Ashwin (Tamil Nadu), Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra), Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma (Delhi) and Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha (both Bengal) have turned up for their respective domestic teams in the Ranji Trophy. But, there are still some Indian cricketers — eyeing a comeback to the Indian cricket team — who have decided to skip the opening round of the premier domestic comepetition. And, this has not ‘pleased’ former India spinner Bishen Singh Bedi.

Bedi, who was at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to watch Delhi play Assam, expressed his anguish over players like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh missing the Ranji matches.

“First-class cricket is very important and honestly I don’t like players who bunk it. I have very little time for them. Players missing first-class cricket is a bad omen for Indian cricket. When your international players start bunking domestic cricket is a bad omen for the future,” he told IndianExpress.com

Ashwin and Pujara both played in the County Championships before joining their state team and Bedi said that he is glad both have given importance to playing in county as well as Ranji Trophy.

“I am glad that they are not missing Ranji Trophy. After making it into the national side, it is important for players to continue in domestic circuit too,” Bedi said.

The left-arm spinner, however, was not worried about the future of the Indian cricket team especially after the rise of chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav and other younsters. He also added that it is too early to judge him.

“Kuldeep’s rise is a signal for a better future for Indian cricket. I like his enthusiasm, his energy level. But we have to be very careful in bracketing him. It is very early to judge him and thus I feel we should let him grow naturally,” Bedi explained.

Kuldeep has impressed everyone in all three formats of the game and in his short ODI career, he has a hat-trick to his name. He became the third Indian bowler and first spinner to pick an ODI hat-trick when he achieved the feat against Australia in the second ODI at Eden Gardens.

Bedi said that Kuldeep is a young cricketer and he bowls with a lot of confidence which is helping him enjoy the game.

“He is a young player who has got loads of confidence and that is helping him enjoy his game on the field,” he added.

