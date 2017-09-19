I had no plans to hit six sixes, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in one over against England. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in one over against England. (Source: Reuters)

On September 19, 2007, veteran Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in one over at the Kingsmead in Durban (South Africa) and etched his name in cricketing history. In the 19th over the Indian innings, Yuvraj Singh hammered Stuart Broad for six sixes in over. Recalling his batting exploits on the day, Yuvraj Singh revealed that he had no plans to hit six sixes but was one of the best nights in his cricketing career.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror Yuvraj said, “I had no plans to hit six sixes. Personally, I was always capable of hitting big sixes, it just came at the right time and after the 50-over exit in the first round.”

“We were a young and fearless team going and expressing ourselves and we had no big names so people had no big expectations from us. But we did well and won the tournament.”, he added.

It may be recalled here that before the start of the over Yuvraj and Andrew Flintoff had a bit of banter, after which Yuvraj’s partner at the other end, MS Dhoni had a talk. Revealing what Dhoni said in the middle, “Swing as hard as you can. More than the verbal argument what got me going was the sheer focus. The level of concentration was so intense that everything else pretty much zoned out.”

However, Yuvraj also spoke about how he never intended to hit sixes. “My father never wanted me to hit the ball in the air and always wanted me to play down the ground. I had no plans to hit six sixes, I was lucky all the balls were (in my) area and I was able to connect. I was just thinking of hitting the ball straight because I knew he would try to bowl a yorker.”

Speaking of the conversation with Dhoni after the match, “Well, the conversation was about how I gave back what I had received at the start of the over.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd