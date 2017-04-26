Yuvraj Singh finds place in Michael Clarke’s India Champions Trophy squad

Yuvraj Singh is playing for SRH in IPL. (Source: PTI) Yuvraj Singh is playing for SRH in IPL. (Source: PTI)

The ICC Champions trophy is round the corner and the former Australian captain Michael Clarke has picked up India’s squad that would be suitable to take part in the upcoming tournament that consists of eight teams. India so far haven’t named their squad for the tournament. The ICC Champions trophy is set to take place in England from June 1 to June 18.

Clarke has included India’s flamboyant left-hand batsman Yuvraj Singh in his squad who is presently playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj made a phenomenal comeback in the Indian side against England during their one-day series and also smashed a career-best 150 during the course. He has though left out the other two left-handers, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

India are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy which they won in the year 2013 after beating England by 5 runs in a rain-affected match. Apart from Yuvraj, Clarke feels that Rohit Sharma would be the player who can be drafted in this side to open the innings with Ajinkya Rahane after KL Rahul is out of the cricketing scenes due to injury.

“I think if KL Rahul is not completely fit, India will not pick him. It is a big loss but India have got replacements. I think Rohit Sharma needs to play and open for India. “And then I think the selectors will go for Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane’s technique if the ball is swinging is conducive to England. No brainer at number three, Virat Kohli as captain. I think Yuvraj has earned his place (at number four), he is experienced”, Clarke said while talking to India Today.

“I would go with MS Dhoni at number five. He is experienced and he’s still the best keeper in the Indian team. At number six, I would pick Manish Pandey and then Kedar Jadhav at number seven. “Ashwin and Jadeja will be my two spinners and my four quicks would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami”, he added.

Here’s a look at Michael Clarke’s Indian squad: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

