Yuvraj Singh celebrates first ODI century in six years: Watch Video

Yuvraj Singh raised his hands to the skies before he took his helmet off to soak in the applause ringing throughout the stadium after he got to his first hundred in six years.

He went on to smash his previous highest score in ODI and crossed the 150-run-mark before being dismissed by Chris Woakes.

The last time he scored a century was in the 2011 World Cup, a tournament that India won largely due to Yuvraj’s efforts with the bat and ball. Since then, he fought a victorious battle with cancer and made his comeback into the Indian team with a 35-ball-77 in a T20I against Australia. But he was dropped due to inconsistent form.

This is also his first ODI series for India in two years. Yuvraj did get off to a good start in the first ODI played against England at Pune but was dismissed for a small total. That match, though is remembered more for the heroics of Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav.

On Thursday, Yuvraj and Dhoni were in the middle when India were 25/3. By the time the partnership was broke with the dismissal of Yuvraj, India had got to 281 by the end of the 42nd over.

