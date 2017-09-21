Yuvraj Singh reveals his favourite Bollywood actress, bumps into her at airport, see photo

Yuvraj Singh with Kajol at the airport. Yuvraj Singh with Kajol at the airport.

Yuvraj Singh is busy preparing for the upcoming domestic season but the out-of-favour all-rounder is also seen in different cities for various promotional events. Yuvraj his has always been more than life and on Thursday, he posted a photo on Instagram account and revealed his favourite Bollywood actress.

The left-handed batsman shared a photo of himself with Kajol and wrote, “When your flight is delayed 🤔and then u bump into your favourite actor 😍❤️! Day is made 🕺🏼@kajol.”

Even, Kajol posted the same photo and the 43-year old actor said that early morning delayed flight was never so much fun. Kajol’s tweet read, “@yuvisofficial waiting for an early morning supremely delayed flight was never so much fun! 👍”

Yuvraj’s last appearance for India came against West Indies, where the left-handed batsman scored 57 runs in three one-day internationals. Yuvraj was then ignored for the limited-over series against Sri Lanka and Australia. The veteran cricketer is one of the five Indian cricketers to have featured in 300 ODIs. The elite club comprises of Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni.

The 35-year old, who hit six sixes on consecutive balls off England Stuart Broad during the inaugural edition of the World T20, was the member of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who has given plenty of hit movies especially Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was a part of VIP 2, which also featured Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush.

