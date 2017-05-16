Yuvraj Singh bids goodbye to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in style

Yuvraj Singh congratulated both Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan on a celebrated career. (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh congratulated both Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan on a celebrated career. (Source: AP)

Two cricketing legends of Pakistan cricket, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan finally called time on their illustrious career after the end of third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Roseau, Dominica, on May 14.

Both teams were level at 1-1 before the final Test and Pakistan registered a 101-run victory to seal off the series 2-1 by bowling out West Indies for 202. While chasing 303, they lost six wickets for mere 93 runs, but after Roston Chase’s second Test hundred of the series with 101 not out Windies had a slight hope of drawing the Test which later went went in vain.

“This was just incredible,” said Misbah when seven balls were left in the match and Yasir Shah provided the last dismissal by grabbing the wicket of Shannon Gabriel and ensue wild celebrations for Pakistan.

“There were so many things happening in that last session — dropped catches, appeals, no-ball dismissals — it looked for a while as if it wasn’t going to happen. I am thankful for myself, the team and all supporters of Pakistan cricket that we were able to pull it off.”, said the Pakistan captain after the match.

Good bye two greats of Pakistan cricket @captainmisbahpk and younis khan your contribution towards the game was inspiring to all of us 👏🏽 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 15 May 2017

While their retirement was honoured by the whole cricketing world, Yuvraj Singh, too, congratulated both the Pakistan stalwarts on their retirement and their successful career. He tweeted,”Good bye two greats of Pakistan cricket @captainmisbahpk and younis khan your contribution towards the game was inspiring to all of us.”

