Yuvraj Singh back with Yograj, see pic

Yograj Singh had hit the headlines when he refused to attend Yuvraj’s wedding because of it being done in a Dera. (Source: Instagram) Yograj Singh had hit the headlines when he refused to attend Yuvraj’s wedding because of it being done in a Dera. (Source: Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh and his father Yograj Singh were pictured in Punjab batsman Manan Vohra’s sister’s cocktail party. Yuvraj and Vohra’s Punjab team mate Manan Vohra, on Sunday, uploaded an image of him with the two on his Instagram handle. “had a great time at Manan’s sisters cocktail party ! Met Yog sir and Yuvi paji ,they have always been an inspiration since childhood so much to learn,” said the batsman in his caption.

Yograj Singh is known of an outspoken nature and this has at times put a strain on his relationship with Yuvraj. He had hit the headlines when he refused to attend Yuvraj’s wedding because of it being done in a Dera. “I taught Yuvraj how to play cricket for 16 years. He hasn’t ever given me a kurta and he has given several cars in the dera. I want to ask whether the baba has taught him how to play cricket? Did he cure his cancer? Yuvraj says he has been able to get back to playing because of his blessings,” Yograj had said.

had a great time at Manan’s sisters cocktail party ! Met Yog sir and Yuvi paji ,they have always been an inspiration since childhood ♠️ so much to learn ⭐️ A post shared by Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Yograj Singh played domestic cricket and for India in the 1970s and the 80s. He has made a Test appearance for India against New Zealand in 1981 under the captaincy of Sunil Gavaskar. But Yograj never achieved the success that Yuvraj has enjoyed in international cricket. Instead he has forged a succesfull acting career in Punjab. He had starred in the Milkha Singh biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ alongwith Farhan Akhtar.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd