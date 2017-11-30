Yuvraj Singh awarded doctorate by Gwalior-based university

Yuvraj Singh has over 10,000 international runs in over 400 appearances. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza) Yuvraj Singh has over 10,000 international runs in over 400 appearances. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Yuvraj Singh has been awarded a doctorate degree in Philosophy Honoris Causa (Ph.D h.c.) by a university based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. According to ANI, the institute awarded the Doctorate to Yuvraj for his “extraordinary sporting prowess and as a catalyst of change with great integrity and humility.”

Along with Yuvraj, ISRO Chairman Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, film director Govind Nihalani, poet and literary-cultural critic Dr. Ashok Vajpayi, television news personality Rajat Sharma (Media), chemical engineer Dr. R.A. Mashelkar and activist Aruna Roy also received the honour.

“I am honoured to have been awarded this doctorate,” Yuvraj is quoted as saying, “In a way, it gives me an additional responsibility of holding the honour with great integrity and continue to live by example in everything I do.”

Yuvraj has over 10,000 international runs in over 400 appearances. Apart from his cricketing prowess, Yuvraj is also a cancer survivor. Since being cured, Yuvraj set up his cancer foundation YouWeCan. He has since expanded the YouWeCan stable, venturing into fashion and other areas. In 2014, he awarded with the Padma Shri award.

