Ranji Trophy 2017: How Irfan celebrated brother Yusuf Pathan’s hundred, watch emotional video

Yusuf Pathan smashed 100s in both innings of Baroda's first round Ranji Trophy 2017-18 match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 12, 2017 2:01 pm
Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan hundred, Yusuf Pathan twin tons, Yusuf Pathan runs, Ranji Trophy 2017, Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Yusuf Pathan scored twin tons against Madhya Pradesh for Baroda. (Source: File)
Yusuf Pathan began his Ranji Trophy season with a bang as he smashed hundreds in both the innings of Baroda’s first match against Madhya Pradesh. In the first innings, Yusuf scored a blazing 111 while in the second he hit a fantastic 136. His knock in the second innings drew widespread but it was brother Irfan’s celebration which is taking the internet by storm and also leaving fans in delight.

Irfan shared a video of his celebration on social media when elder sibling Yusuf hit a six to reach his hundred. “That’s how the big man @iamyusufpathan got to his 100 #pureemotion #sheerjoy #love,” Irfan wrote on instagram.

In the video, it can be seen that the moment the ball leaves Yusuf’s bat and crosses the boundary line Irfan drops his bat on the ground and punches the air in sheer joy. He then walks over to his brother to give him a warm hug and celebrate the moment with him. Yusuf’s effort in the second innings saw Irfan keep clapping throughout the period as he could not stop sharing his joy. He later walked back to collect his bat and gave another warm hug and also whispered a few words of advice to his brother.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh capitalized on some brilliant batting by Shubham Sharma and Ankit Sharma to post a massive score of 551/8 (d) in their first innings. However, Baroda was bowled out for 302  in the first innings as MP then enforced follow-on. After that MP once again dismissed Baroda for 318 and chased down a small target of 70.

