Yusuf Pathan thanks BCCI for fair trial following dope suspension

Yusuf Pathan has thanked the Indian Cricket Board for providing him with an opportunity to present his side of things and a fair trial after he tested positive for banned substance Terbutaline. He clarified that he took a medicine, to treat throat infection, which contained the banned substance.

In a brief statement, Pathan said, “I had received a letter from the BCCI on 27.10.2017, stating that I had failed a doping test for the substance ‘terbutaline’. The prohibited substance was detected in my sample because of a medicine that I was taking for a throat infection. ”

“Right from the first day I had full faith in Allah that I would be cleared of intentional doping. I have always competed in a fair and transparent manner. Competing for India and my home state Baroda has been a matter of immense pride and encouragement for me and I would never act in any manner to bring my motherland or Baroda, in any kind of disrepute. I would like to once again assure to the BCCI, Baroda Cricket Association and my fans and I promise to be more careful with what I consume henceforth. In hindsight, I should have been more careful and checked the status of the medications with BCCI’s dedicated Anti-Doping Helpline.”

“I wish to thank the BCCI for allowing me to plead my case in a fair and reasonable manner. I also wish to thank my manager, my support staff, my family as well as my lawyer Mr. Visushpat Singhania and his team for their continued support and faith throughout the case.”

“I would like to thank the almighty Allah again for showering me with his mercy in these trying circumstances.”

“I look forward to getting back to cricket post 14.1.2018 when my ban gets over, a sport which has given me everything in life and to which I shall be forever indebted.”

Pathan’s retrospective suspension ends on January 14, 2018 after the BCCI accepted his plea that the violation was a mistake. “Mr Yusuf Pathan has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr Pathan had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups,” the BCCI said in a statement.

