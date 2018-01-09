Yusuf Pathan fails dope test; suspended for five months

Yusuf Pathan has been handed a pre-dated five month suspension. (Source: Express Archive) Yusuf Pathan has been handed a pre-dated five month suspension. (Source: Express Archive)

Baroda allrounder Yusuf Pathan has been handed a five month suspension for doping by the BCCI. He had tested positive for a banned substance during last season’s domestic competition. As per an Indian Express report on Tuesday, he took a medicine named Brozeet during illness which has Terbutaline in it. And Terbutaline is one of the banned substances on WADA’s list but a player is allowed to take it after taking due permission. However, Pathan failed to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

BCCI confirmed the report carried by Indian Express by releasing a statement which said, “Mr Yusuf Pathan has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr Pathan had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.”

“Mr Pathan had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during a domestic T-20 competition on 16th March 2017 in New Delhi. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

“On 27th October 2017, Mr Pathan was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Mr Pathan responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV and asserting that it was caused by his ingestion of a medication containing Terbutaline that had been mistakenly given to him instead of the medication prescribed for him, which did not contain any prohibited substance.”

“The BCCI is satisfied with Mr Pathan’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results. ”

The suspension period started from August 15, 2017 and ends on January 14, 2018. Since the failed dope test, he has played just one Ranji Trophy game this season against Andhra Pradesh where he scored just four runs while returning without a scalp.

