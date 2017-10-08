Ranji Trophy 2017: Yusuf Pathan blasts century for Baroda, brother Irfan returns to form too

While Yusuf Pathan slammed a quickfire 111, Irfan hit 80 in just 130 balls. (Source: File) While Yusuf Pathan slammed a quickfire 111, Irfan hit 80 in just 130 balls. (Source: File)

Out of favour, India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan hit a sublime hundred while brother Irfan Pathan also hit a fifty against Madhya Pradesh on day 3 of the Ranji Trophy encounter between Baroda and Madhya Pradesh. Known for his hard-hitting batting, Yusuf played an innings which once again highlighted his power hitting. In his innings of 111, the senior of the two brothers was more aggressive as he hit 13 fours and six maximums. Younger brother Irfan also kept pace with his innings of 80 which featured ten fours and three sixes.

Earlier, the home side was in a spot of bother after conceding 551 runs against MP and then losing four wickets for 54 runs at one stage. But the Pathan brothers dug in and rescued the side. Together they forged a partnership of 188 runs which helped the Baroda side avoid follow-on.

Teams:

Baroda: Deepak Hooda, Rishi Arothe, Irfan Pathan(c), Kedar Devdhar, Pinal Shah(w), Lukman Meriwala, Ketul Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Aditya Waghmode, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Atit Sheth, Vishnu Solanki, Swapnil Singh, Soaeb Tai

Madhya Pradesh: Devendra Bundela(c), Harpreet Singh, Naman Ojha(w), Ankit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ankit Dane, Puneet Datey, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Ishwar Pandey, Rajat Patidar, Chandrakant Sakure, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Anshul Tripathi, Waseem Ahmed

