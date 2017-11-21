You’ve embarrassed yourself Nathan Lyon, says Matt Prior

Prior said that he won’t stay quiet after listening to Lyon’s “BS.” Prior said that he won’t stay quiet after listening to Lyon’s “BS.”

Matt Prior gave a rather salty response to Nathan Lyon’s comments about him and about ending some England careers in the upcoming Ashes. Lyon claimed that England were so frightened in their 5-0 whitewash during the previous Ashes series that players like Prior wanted to fly back early. Prior said that he won’t stay quiet after listening to Lyon’s “BS”

“I sincerely hope you’re not part of a losing @CricketAus team on home soil @NathLyon421. I still remember being sat on the outfield at the SCG after winning 3-1 while your press&fans were tearing into the Oz players. You want to end careers? Just make sure its not yours that ends,” said Prior in a series of tweets, “Last time someone spouted a whole load of BS about me I stayed quiet not this time.To be clear I may have been playing badly fair enough but there was no way I was getting on a plane home. You’ve embarrassed yourself @NathLyon421 & this game has a funny way of biting back.”

— Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) 21 November 2017

Prior retweeted a number of tweets made against Lyon and supporting Prior.

— Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) 21 November 2017

Lyon was referring to the last time England toured Australia for the Ashes. Australia won the series 5-0 and it had far-reaching implications for England. Jonathan Trott returned to England mid-series citing stress-related issues while Graeme Swann also retired in the middle of the series. Kevin Pietersen would never play for England again. Lyon’s comments has attracted attention despite it being only one of the many comments that have gone both ways. Alastair Cook said that he was rather “amused” by Lyon’s comments and that he had normal a conversation with the Australian spinner just before that.

