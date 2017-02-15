Your wishes mean the world: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli’s mutual respect wins hearts, again

The Twitter banter between Sachin tendulkar and Virat Kohli is winning hearts of fans all over. (Source: File) The Twitter banter between Sachin tendulkar and Virat Kohli is winning hearts of fans all over. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli may be touted as Sachin Tendulkar’s successor on the pitch because of his remarkable performances with the bat but otherwise, the two couldn’t be more different from each other. The one line that binds the two is the mutual respect that they share. While Kohli has maintained that he, like most other players playing in the current generation, considers Tendulkar an icon, the latter expressed his admiration for Kohli’s sensational form and captaincy.

The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don’t need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zSgLgTeTYY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 11 February 2017

Sachin had put out that tweet after Virat Kohli had struck a double century against Bangladesh. It was his fourth double ton in as many series, surpassing the record set by Rahul Dravid and Sir Don Bradman. Kohli responded to the tweet after the match was concluded, with India on the winning side.

Thanks @sachin_rt Paaji, your wishes mean the world. 🤗 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 14 February 2017

The exchange between the tow Indian batting stalwarts has taken been hailed in the social media landscape. fans have hailed the two as the soul of Indian cricket and many have asked cricket experts and commentators to note the mutual admiration and respect that Kohli and Tendulkar share for each other.

Virat Kohli has had a dream home season as Indian captain. It started with India’s whitewash of New Zealand in 2016. India then hosted England in a five match Test series and won 4-0. Kohli led the Indian side in the ODI and T20 series that followed after MS Dhoni stepped down as Indian captain and won both. His latest success is the one off Test match against Bangladesh that India won by a convicing margin of 208 runs. He will now be looking to continue in the same vein with the bat and the captain’s cap when India host Australia next.

