Younis Khan to retire from Test cricket after West Indies series

Veteran Pakistan batsman, Younis Khan has announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Speaking at a press conference, the former captain announced that the West Indies tour would be his last series.”The series against West Indies will be my last,” 39-year-old Khan said.

The middle order batsman has played 115 matches in his Test career, scoring a total of 9,977 runs at an average of 53.06. He knocked his highest score of 313 against Sri Lanka in February 2009 but is always remembered for his long stay at the crease. His ability to play the long innings consistently has always earned him a spot in the Test side.

Younis made his debut against Sri Lanka in the year 2000. He had also scored a century on his debut.

Meanwhile, he is the only cricketer from Pakistan to have scored more than 9000 Test runs. As of now, he has notched up 9977 runs in the longest format of the game and is just 23 runs short from reaching the milestone of 10,000 runs.

It may be recalled here that earlier this week, Captain Misbah-ul-Haq had also announced retirement from the international cricket after the West Indies tour.

