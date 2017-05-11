Younis Khan set to become Afghanistan coach after retirement

Younis Khan is playing his last Test match against West Indies. (Source: AP) Younis Khan is playing his last Test match against West Indies. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) head Atif Mashal while talking to a news channel in Karachi told that Pakistan batting spearhead Younis Khan has agreed to take up the role of Afghanistan’s coach.

“We are currently finalising his contract,” Mashal added.

Younis who is playing his last Test match of career against West Indies has been Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the longest format scoring more than 10000 runs in his career.

The right-handed batsman won’t be the first Pakistan player to serve Afghanistan as a coach. Previously, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq too was roped in to take up the responsibility of head coach from which he later stepped down after being offered the position of chief selector by Pakistan Cricket Board.

Apart from, Inzamam, former wicket-keeper batsman Rashid Latif and pacer Kabir Khan have also coached Afghanistan. Though, PCB chairman has Shaharyar Khan said the board has some different plans for Younis and they would be revealed only after discussion with Younis.

Media reports suggest that PCB is willing to make him work with national under-19 team and prepare them for

the upcoming ICC Youth World Cup.

Younis is currently playing a three-match Test series against West Indies. The series is leveled at 1-1 with the third encounter going on in Dominica. Younis hasn’t been able to score a good amount of runs in this series as he just has a half-century to his name.

The former skipper resumed the second day of the third Test match with Azhar Ali at 169/2 but was soon undone by Jason Holder for 18 runs.

