Younis Khan says he doesn’t regrets giving up Pakistan captaincy

Younis Khan’s 17-year-old career came to an end after Pakistan’s historic win over West Indies on Sunday. He, alongwith captain Misbah-ul-Haq had announced his retirement from Test cricket after the end of the three-match series. Younis, in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, said that he doesn’t regret giving up on Pakistan captaincy.

“People say to me, you should’ve done more captaincy,” he said, “But I think whatever happens, happens for the best. Had I been captain maybe I wouldn’t have scored all these runs. People think that maybe I carry these regrets, but no. Had I done more, who knows whether I would be where I am today? If I had been captain for so long, maybe I would’ve been too distracted by other duties to score as many runs as I did.”

Younis Khan was first appointed as captain of the Pakistan ODI and Test team on a full-time basis in 2009. Prior to that, he had led Pakistan to triumph in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. He then stepped down when investigations were initiated on match-fixing under his reign. Although he was cleared, he said at the time that he had stepped down because he was “disgusted” with the allegation.

“All the cricket I’ve played – for club, department, association, county, in Australia, wherever – when I’m gone if you ask any of them, they won’t be able to say that Younis Khan left something in the tank. I gave 200% everywhere I played,” he said.

Younis is one of the few players to have ammassed 10,000 runs in Test cricket. “Two-three years ago, I was about to retire but I got the motivation to try and get to 10,000 runs,” he said, “As a captain, player, junior, senior, I put it all out there, whatever I had. Whatever I could, with bat, ball, in the field. No regrets either. We won a world title, we beat Australia, leveled a series in England. We performed, I performed so there’s nothing left that I really wanted to do.”

Younis made it clear that he may not be involved with the game post-retirement. “Believe me – I think, in all, I’ve given 27-28 years of my life to cricket,” said Younis, “So I have nothing in my mind about any future plans to get back into cricket. I don’t know if I’ll have any energy left after I leave to give to cricket.

“A players’ association should happen for sure, but I don’t think I have the energy to be able to do something like this. We should do this, and if others start it up, then I will stand by them for sure.”

