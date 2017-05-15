Latest News

Younis Khan says he doesn’t regrets giving up Pakistan captaincy

Younis Khan said that he may have not been able to score the amount of runs he has had he been captain.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 15, 2017 1:23 pm
Younis Khan, pakistan, Younis Khan retires, Younis Khan misbah ul haq, Younis Khan, younis misbah, younis misbah retirement, pakistan vs west indies, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Younis Khan said that he doesn’t regret giving up on Pakistan captaincy. (Source: File)

Younis Khan’s 17-year-old career came to an end after Pakistan’s historic win over West Indies on Sunday. He, alongwith captain Misbah-ul-Haq had announced his retirement from Test cricket after the end of the three-match series. Younis, in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, said that he doesn’t regret giving up on Pakistan captaincy.

“People say to me, you should’ve done more captaincy,” he said, “But I think whatever happens, happens for the best. Had I been captain maybe I wouldn’t have scored all these runs. People think that maybe I carry these regrets, but no. Had I done more, who knows whether I would be where I am today? If I had been captain for so long, maybe I would’ve been too distracted by other duties to score as many runs as I did.”

Younis Khan was first appointed as captain of the Pakistan ODI and Test team on a full-time basis in 2009. Prior to that, he had led Pakistan to triumph in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. He then stepped down when investigations were initiated on match-fixing under his reign. Although he was cleared, he said at the time that he had stepped down because he was “disgusted” with the allegation.

“All the cricket I’ve played – for club, department, association, county, in Australia, wherever – when I’m gone if you ask any of them, they won’t be able to say that Younis Khan left something in the tank. I gave 200% everywhere I played,” he said.

Younis is one of the few players to have ammassed 10,000 runs in Test cricket. “Two-three years ago, I was about to retire but I got the motivation to try and get to 10,000 runs,” he said, “As a captain, player, junior, senior, I put it all out there, whatever I had. Whatever I could, with bat, ball, in the field. No regrets either. We won a world title, we beat Australia, leveled a series in England. We performed, I performed so there’s nothing left that I really wanted to do.”

Younis made it clear that he may not be involved with the game post-retirement. “Believe me – I think, in all, I’ve given 27-28 years of my life to cricket,” said Younis, “So I have nothing in my mind about any future plans to get back into cricket. I don’t know if I’ll have any energy left after I leave to give to cricket.

“A players’ association should happen for sure, but I don’t think I have the energy to be able to do something like this. We should do this, and if others start it up, then I will stand by them for sure.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad