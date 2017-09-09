Younis Khan not attending farewell to be hosted for him by PCB

Former captain Younis Khan is Pakistan’s only batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. (Source: File) Former captain Younis Khan is Pakistan’s only batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. (Source: File)

Former captain and only Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, Younis Khan has made it clear that he will not attend a farewell reception being hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board for him and other two stalwarts in Lahore next week.

“I don’t think this farewell matters now. What is its use after I and Misbah retired in May this year. In other countries, former captains or stalwarts are given farewells within days of their retirement,” Younis told Geo Super channel about the farewell reception which was also meant for Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi.

“I don’t see the use of this farewell now and I’m not after any money. Someone from the PCB called me and invited me and said I would receive a handsome amount but I have decided not to go because whatever I have seen in the PCB or have gone through when I was playing is not something I can forget,” he said.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi personally called up the three stalwarts to invite them for the farewell.

While Younis has confirmed his unavailability, Afridi is also unlikely to attend even though sources said he will go to Lahore to watch one of the World XI matches.

Younis said he was happy with the farewell he got in the West Indies in his final Test match.

“That is enough for me. But for me nothing is more important than pride and respect. I don’t think the Board has treated many players with dignity and respect that they deserved,” he said.

Younis said that the Board had deducted 45 days of his central contract monthly fees when he retired.

“I retired on May 14 I think and my contract was till the end of June. I myself informed the Board about this but I never expected them to deduct the amount. It is not a sign of respect for a senior player. They also did the same with Misbah because of me.”

He recalled many incidents where he highlighted the PCB’s working and attitude towards the players.

“There are so many examples. Ask Inzamam (ul-Haq) who is chief selector now. Was he not stopped at the Gaddafi stadium main gate? Ask Misbah, was he not told during a Pakistan camp at the stadium that he can’t bring his car into the stadium,” Younis said.

“There are so many incidents and they hurt. At one time there were no LCDs, refrigerators or phones in the rooms at the NCA where the players stayed. All the facilities were for administrative block.”

Younis said he counted himself fortunate to have completed 10,000 Test runs.

“We started playing Test cricket in 1952 and we have just one batsman who scored 10,000 Test runs (Myself). Did not we produce great batsmen? What about Javed Miandad, Inzamam or Muhammad Yousuf. I think they were not allowed to play properly and get more runs. I had to fight all the way to keep on playing for Pakistan and to get to this milestone.”

Younis expressed anguish at the way some senior players had ganged up against him in 2009 and revolted during the Champions Trophy in South Africa.

“Most of those players, where are they today? God gave me lot of respect since then and I became the first Pakistani to complete 10,000 Test runs,” said Younis.

“The culture in our team has been for seniors to relax and push the younger players to do the hard work. I was not tolerating that.”

The senior players who revolted against Younis included Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Muhammad Yousuf, Imran Farhat to name a few.

Younis recalled how he had gone to former chairman Ejaz Butt and pleaded with him to allow back those players in the team (when he was captain) in 2008/09 who were banned for playing in the unauthorised Indian Cricket League.

“Butt sahab warned me not to take back these players as they would one day stand up against me and I did not listen and that is what exactly happened. I also got a very lucrative offer to play in the ICL but I turned it down since the Board did not recognise the ICL.”

