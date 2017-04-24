Younis Khan becomes first Pakistan player to 10,000 Test runs

In his final Test series, Younis Khan added another feather to his cap. (Source: AP File) In his final Test series, Younis Khan added another feather to his cap. (Source: AP File)

On the third day of the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Younis Khan created history for the visitors after becoming the first to score 10,000 Test runs for Pakistan. Incidentally, this is his farewell Test series after the legendary batsman announced his intention to quit at the end of the three match series, alongside Misbah-ul-Haq.

Earlier this year, he added another milestone to his glittering career by scoring a century in all Test playing nations after his maiden ton in Australia completed a set of 11.

Pakistan Cricket Board and many across the world applauded his achievement. “Younis Khan has been an excellent ambassador of Pakistan cricket,” PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan said on the board’s website. “The number of records he has set in the recent past is something we as a nation can take great pride in.” PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Aziz Sethi said Younis was a “run machine” while Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad described him as the “backbone” of Pakistan’s batting.

Younis was stuck at 9,999 at the stroke of Tea but got to the 10K mark with a sweep to go over the line as a small crowd and an even smaller Pakistan supporting contingent cheered. Younis removed his helmet, pointed his bat towards his team mates in the pavilion and punched his chest.

Younis, 39, got to the mark in 208 innings and averages just over 53 in the 116 Test matches played throughout his career. He made his debut in 2000 and scored a century to open things against Sri Lanka and added his career best of 313 against the same opposition in 2009.

Congratulations Younis Khan on your incredible 10K achievement. Hope you have an amazing farewell series, pile on the runs! 👏 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 24 April 2017

Congratulations to Younis Khan on his scoring 10000 runs in Test cricket – the first Pakistani to achieve this distinction. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 24 April 2017

Congrats Younis bhai 👍👏😊 — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) 23 April 2017

Congratulation Younis Khan bhai for 10,000 runs in test cricket. Such a legend. #YK10K #WIvPak — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) 23 April 2017

Congrats to Younis Khan for 10k test runs! Outstanding achievement! Thats a lot of warm ups by the way! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) 24 April 2017

Congratulations to younis bhai on reaching 10k runs milestone truely&richly deserved

Proud moment for us all & for whole nation #YounisKhan — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) 24 April 2017

Congratulations Younis Khan on reaching 10,000 test runs, an amazing achievement considering Pakistan’s challenges. Pure class in every way. — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) 24 April 2017

Younis is a superstar! He has been a great player, a lovely man and someone I always enjoyed playing against. I wish him the best. http://t.co/xAeZdxo6Tb — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 24 April 2017

Sunil Gavaskar was first to the 10,000 run mark but the list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar who has 15,921 runs to his name. Other names ahead of Younis are: Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Alastair Cook and Steve Waugh.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 1:13 pm

