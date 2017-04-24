Latest News

Younis Khan becomes first Pakistan player to 10,000 Test runs

Younis Khan became the first Pakistan player to score 10,000 Test runs after he brought up the milestone when batting against West Indies.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 24, 2017 1:21 pm
younis khan, younis, younis khan 10000 runs, 10000 runs cricket, cricket runs, cricket test runs, most test runs, pakistan cricket, west indies vs pakistan, wi vs pak, cricket news, sports news, indian express In his final Test series, Younis Khan added another feather to his cap. (Source: AP File)

On the third day of the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Younis Khan created history for the visitors after becoming the first to score 10,000 Test runs for Pakistan. Incidentally, this is his farewell Test series after the legendary batsman announced his intention to quit at the end of the three match series, alongside Misbah-ul-Haq.

Earlier this year, he added another milestone to his glittering career by scoring a century in all Test playing nations after his maiden ton in Australia completed a set of 11.

Pakistan Cricket Board and many across the world applauded his achievement. “Younis Khan has been an excellent ambassador of Pakistan cricket,” PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan said on the board’s website. “The number of records he has set in the recent past is something we as a nation can take great pride in.” PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Aziz Sethi said Younis was a “run machine” while Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad described him as the “backbone” of Pakistan’s batting.

Younis was stuck at 9,999 at the stroke of Tea but got to the 10K mark with a sweep to go over the line as a small crowd and an even smaller Pakistan supporting contingent cheered. Younis removed his helmet, pointed his bat towards his team mates in the pavilion and punched his chest.

Younis, 39, got to the mark in 208 innings and averages just over 53 in the 116 Test matches played throughout his career. He made his debut in 2000 and scored a century to open things against Sri Lanka and added his career best of 313 against the same opposition in 2009.

Sunil Gavaskar was first to the 10,000 run mark but the list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar who has 15,921 runs to his name. Other names ahead of Younis are: Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Alastair Cook and Steve Waugh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 1:13 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata