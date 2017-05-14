Younis Khan: All you need to know about Pakistan’s highest run-getter

Younis Khan played more than 100 Tests for Pakistan in his career. (Source: PCB twitter) Younis Khan played more than 100 Tests for Pakistan in his career. (Source: PCB twitter)

Pakistan’s mainstay Younis Khan will bid farewell to his Test career after third and final Test of the series against West Indies ends. Younis, who hails from Multan, is the highest run-getter for Pakistan with over 10, 000 runs in Test cricket and also holds the record of most number of hundreds for his country. The right-handed batsman is the only Pakistan batsman to score hundreds against all Test playing nations.

Younis made his international career for Pakistan in 2000 against Sri Lanka when he played an ODI against them. in Rawalpindi. He then made his Test debut against the same opposition . The right-handed batsman scored a hundred in his second innings of the career.

Khan had been one of the most important players for Pakistan but a good player too goes through a lean patch in his career and he was no different. Younis though sustained his place after Pakistan’s bad run during the ICC World Cup 2003 but lost his place in 2004 after being out of form during home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, he was dropped from the side. He was in and out of the team before he played against Sri Lanka in 2005.

The Pakistan batsman cemented his place despite Pakistan’s disastrous show. He was later given the responsibilities of the vice captain during Pakistan’s tour of India where he nothced up his then best Test score of 267 runs.

Etching a number of records during the course of his career, Younis became the second fastest Pakistan batsman after Javed Miandad to score 4000 runs. Apart from grabbing records, he was a handy customer when it came down to playing in overseas conditions.

From being a deputy to his captian, Younis got the first chance to lead his side against West Indies in 2005.

Younis Khan topped the ICC’s Test Batting Rankings in February 2009. In the same year he was given the permanent captaincy in both ODIs and Tests. He was quoted saying, “”I will try and fix things that aren’t right at the moment… I want our team to be consistent above all, in everything we do and that will require everyone to put their hands up.”

Khan stepped down from the captaincy in October 2009 due to an investigation of match-fixing scandal during his captaincy time.

2010 emerged out to be a an year of ups and downs for Younis. He was sacked indefinitely after “infighting which brought down the whole team during the tour of Australia in January”. He though made a comeback later in the side. In 2015, he retired from ODI cricket after playing 264 matches and scoring 7240 runs. He scored 10046 runs in his Test career of 117 matches.

