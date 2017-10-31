Youngsters will get motivated after reading my name on Kotla gate, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag opened the batting for India in Tests. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag opened the batting for India in Tests. (Source: Twitter)

Virender Sehwag was honoured by the Delhi District Cricket Association on Tuesday as it named the Gate 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as the “Virender Sehwag” gate. A day before India play New Zealand at the stadium, the former India cricketer was present at the small function.

Sehwag later addressed the media and said that it was a great honour to have a gate named after him at the ground where he has played most of his cricket in younger days.

“It is a great honour and today we have a gate named after a cricketer but later we can have dressing room, stands and other things named after cricketers. It’s a good thing and positive move from DDCA. I had a wish that whenever such a function happens, we should call all the cricketers who have represented Delhi and India,” Sehwag said.

The former opening batsman remembered various cricketers he had played with in Delhi alongwith cricketers who were part of the team when he first played for the state team.

Ashish Nehra is set to play his final international game for India at his home ground on Wednesday against New Zealand. When asked about it, Sehwag jokingly said,”We will talk about it tomorrow. Today is my day.”

Sehwag has been a role model for young cricketers as he is known to be one of the most attacking openers in cricket. Sehwag said that any young cricketer entering the stadium through the gate will get motivate by reading his name itself.

“Any young cricketer will get motivated reading the name. Virender Sehwag played here as a kid and when he left there is a gate named after him so if I can also play for U19, U16, U23 or Ranji for Delhi and then represent India, then a gate, stand or something will be after my name,” he said.

