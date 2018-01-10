Young Jemimah Rodrigues included in India Women’s squad for tour to South Africa

India will face South Africa in three ODIs and 5 T20Is. (Source: Reuters) India will face South Africa in three ODIs and 5 T20Is. (Source: Reuters)

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee announced the ODI squad for India Women’s Tour to South Africa on Wednesday in Mumbai. Led by skipper Mithali Raj, the Indian women’s cricket team will play three ODIs against South Africa Women as part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020) in February. Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the vice-captain of the team. Young Jemimah Rodrigues has also been named in the squad. Taniya Bhatia has been included as a backup wicketkeeper.

India and South Africa will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. Before the first ODI at Kimberly, the Indian eves team will play a warm-up match in Bloemfontein on February 2.

Meanwhile, after returning from the tour of South Africa, India will host Australia for the three Championship matches. The series against Australia will begin from March 12. England are also scheduled to join the two teams for a Twenty20 International tri-series in Mumbai. The matches between India-Australia will be held on March 12, 15 and 18 in Baroda.

India Women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (C),Harmanpreet Kaur (VC),Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav,Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues,Jhulan Goswami,Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey,Mona Meshram,Pooja Vastrakar,Veda Krishnamurthy,Taniya Bhatia(WK)

