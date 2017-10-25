Young batch of shooters emerge with the promise of bright future

The competition right now in the women’s 10m air rifle, though, is like never before. (Source: AP) The competition right now in the women’s 10m air rifle, though, is like never before. (Source: AP)

When she turned 20, Meghana Sajjanar had a choice to make. The computer science engineer could’ve landed a job with one of the several MNCs and start-ups based out of Bangalore – she even had a few lucrative offers on table. Instead, she chose to pursue what was then a new-found hobby – shooting. Today, at 23, she is one of the most promising youngsters to have emerged in women’s 10m air rifle, an event in which India has struggled to fill the void since Anjali Bhagwat and Suma Shiroor quit. Tejaswini Sawant and Avnit Kaur showed promise but they gradually faded away.

The competition right now in the women’s 10m air rifle, though, is like never before. In only her first year on the senior circuit, Sajjanar has established herself as one of India’s top shooters in the category. However, with Pooja Ghatkar, Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil all shooting decent scores consistently all year, the depth in this event is considered to be most promising ever.

The rapid rise of Mehuli Ghosh, a 16-year-old shooter trained by former rifle shooter Joydeep Karmakar, in this category only reinforces the point. Ghosh isn’t the only teenager who is making heads turn and neither is the women’s 10m air rifle the only category, which has seen a lot of churning this year.

Blame it on the post-Olympic lull but there has been a change of guard in most events, with young shooters sprouting across several events whereas a few others finally maturing into reliable shooters internationally. The most noticeable has been in 10m air rifle, where Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have been trying to fill Abhinav Bindra’s boots. The 10m air rifle has been India’s strongest event, having won back-to-back medals at the Beijing and London Olympics.

The air-force men began the year sharply, qualifying for the final of the New Delhi World Cup, but their scores have plateaued since. Ravi will be under the scanner on Wednesday when he competes in the World Cup final here, more so because the event will see the return of London Games bronze medallist Gagan Narang after he focused on prone last year.

Like the women’s 10m air rifle category, the men’s pistol events too are witnessing some fascinating contests just to make the team. Jitu Rai, who has had an average year by his lofty standards, has been challenged by 23-year-old Shahzar Rizvi in the 10m air pistol event. Rizvi edged out Rai to win the Asia Airgun Championship gold medal last year and the duo is expected to be involved in another faceoff in next month’s Commonwealth Championships.

But the shooter who’s been turning heads the most is a 15-year-old boy from Haryana, Anish Bhanwala. He’s been dominating junior events, winning 25m standard pistol gold with a world record score at the junior World Championship and a silver in the 25m sport pistol. Domestically, he has risen through the ranks in the seniors as well to be ranked in the top three of the 25m rapid fire. In July, he upstaged Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar to win the gold medal at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Championship in Delhi. Chief coach of the junior national pistol team, Jaspal Rana, says it’s a matter of time before Anish makes his mark in the senior circuit internationally. “He’s been shooting high scores in training, the challenge is to replicate those performances in competition. We have another shooter, Saurabh Chaudhary, who is as good as him,” Rana says.

Anish isn’t the only 15-year-old who’s been making waves. In double trap, Shapath Bharadwaj has had a memorable debut year in the senior category and is already in the fray for next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games. The general belief is the churning is because most of the senior shooters have taken it easy this year after grinding it out in 2016 while preparing for the Olympics. With the Commonwealth and Asian Games scheduled next year along with the World Championships, the battle for spots is expected to get intense.

Rana, a former world championship gold medallist, says constant camps for juniors and international exposure has prepared the young crop well for the senior events, thus increasing the level of competition. “After the London Olympics, we did not have many juniors coming through. But that has changed now across most events because of proper planning and changes in our selection policies,” Rana says. “To sustain this, however, we will need to be more meticulous.”

