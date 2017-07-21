You’ll be a source of inspiration for many young men and women: Sachin Tendulkar to Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was instrumental in India’s decimation of New Zealand. (Source: Reuters) Rajeshwari Gayakwad was instrumental in India’s decimation of New Zealand. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar has been introducing the members of the Indian women’s cricket team that are playing in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. He has thus far put up posts for captain Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma and Harmanpret Kaur. His latest post is for Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

“A small-town girl from Bijapur, who was lucky enough to have a father who loved sports and encouraged all his children to play,” said Sachin in the post, “Shivanand Gayakwad, your father, is your source of inspiration and encouragement, Rajeshwari. I’m sure you will be that same source of inspiration for many young men and women to come. Well played! Come on, #TeamIndia! All the best, #WomenInBlue! @unicef @icc #CricketForGood.”

Sachin Tendulkar has put a up a series of sorts describing in brief the players’ backgrounds before expressing admiration for them. India have had a stellar campaign in the World Cup. The bowling attack led by Jhulan Goswami has delivered in almost every match. Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Raut struck big in the first few matches while Mithali Raj has consistently got runs. Middle order batters like Veda Krishnamurthy and Harmanpreet Kaur have also chipped in when required. Harmanpreet’s talent that saw her break into foreign T20 Leagues such as the Big Bash was there for all to see when she blazed to 171 off 115 balls in the semi-final against defending champions Australia. At one point it looked like she might breach the 200-run barrier but the the lower amount of overs allotted for the match due to a delayed start meant that she had to stop at the last ball of the 42nd over.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd